Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:10 PM
Bangladesh Bank resumes purchasing USD directly from banks

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) purchased $2.63 billion from the commercial banks directly in the first three months (July-September) of the current fiscal year (FY) 2020-21, to keep the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market stable.
The purchased amount of the US dollar (USD) was nearly three times higher than that of FY 2019-20 when the BB bought $ 877 million.
The central bank resumed purchasing the US currency on March 9 last after around three years to keep the exchange rate of the local currency against the US dollar stable.
The BB's intervention came as taka was being appreciated against the dollar due to lower import payments recently. During the period of the current FY, BB sold only $200 million to the banks. According to BB data.
The US dollar was bought from the banks to protect interest of the exporters and migrant workers.  The US dollar was quoted at around TK 85 on the inter-bank forex market on Tuesday maintain a similar price over the last three months.
This purchasing was also aimed at to balance higher inflow of the foreign currency in the recent months, BB officials said.


