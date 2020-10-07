MFS accounts to be integrated with banking service





A senior official of the central bank told Daily Observer on Tuesday that the central bank has been holding discussions with the banks and MFS operators in this regard.

One of the main targets of the initiative is to facilitate getting bank loans by the small-scale businesses, which do not have the ability to fulfill all requirements for the purpose, he said.

Once the integration is completed, banks would be able to assess creditworthiness of any customer of the MFS operators based on the customer's transactions through MFS, the official said.

Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and executive director Md Serajul Islam said that the central bank was working to introduce the facility to take banking services closer to people.

Managing Director of Nagad, a digital financial arm of the postal department, Tanvir Ahmed Mishuk said 'The regulatory body should take a prompt initiative to implement the integration process as it would bring ample opportunities to customers.' Along with the integration, the interoperability services among MFS operators should also be launched as soon as possible, he said. 'We are eagerly waiting for the services to be launched,' he said.

bKash head of corporate communications and public relations Shamsuddin Haider Dalim told Journalist that bKash had already introduced the integration of bKash accounts with bank accounts.

The service has allowed bKash customers to add money from 20 banks and transfer money to three banks from bKash accounts, he said.

The integration between bKash and the banks was done on bank-to-bank basis, he said, adding that the launch of anything to facilitate a centralised infrastructure to integrate MFS accounts with bank accounts would benefit customers along with banks taking their service to customers' door steps.

Besides bKash, a number of MFS operators have been providing add-money service to their customers. Different payment services are also provided by the MFS operators. Now, The City Bank is providing up to Tk 10,000 as collateral-free loan to bKash customers under a pilot project.

Another senior BB official said on Tuesday that the BB would introduce both the interoperability and the integration between MFS accounts and bank accounts service simultaneously.

MFS transactions hit an all-time high of Tk 62,999.42 crore in July. The transactions, however, had plunged to Tk 21,595.6 crore in August.

Now, the country has more than 4 crore active MFS subscribers while the number of registered MFS customers is almost 10 crore.

































