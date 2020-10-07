Banks asked again to transfer money to RMG central fund





The central bank issued the fresh instruction following a recent letter received from the labour and employment ministry which said several banks were not deducting money from the export receipts of export-oriented industries.

The ministry issued the letter based on the findings of the parliamentary standing committee on labour and employment ministry on this sensitive issue. Due to less than the expected deposits made by the banks to the fund, the size of the fund remained smaller, it said.

Since the formation of the fund, the central bank has issued instructions to all banks on a number of occasions asking them to ensure deduction of money against export proceeds and its deposit to the central fund.

In 2016, the government formed the central fund under the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006 to provide financial assistance to workers of such export-oriented industries.

The banks are required to transfer 0.03 per cent of the export proceeds of hundred per cent export-oriented garment industries to the central fund formed for the readymade garment sector.

The deducted funds were to be deposited to the central fund account with the Ramna corporate branch of Sonali Bank.

All banks were supposed to send a statement in this regard to the central fund management board and other related authorities, but some banks were not following the instruction, the central bank said demanding full compliance of the order.



























The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday in a reminder to all commercial banks asked the bank authorities to transfer 0.03 per cent of garment export proceeds of industries to RMG sector central fund saying its failing not acceptable anyway.The central bank issued the fresh instruction following a recent letter received from the labour and employment ministry which said several banks were not deducting money from the export receipts of export-oriented industries.The ministry issued the letter based on the findings of the parliamentary standing committee on labour and employment ministry on this sensitive issue. Due to less than the expected deposits made by the banks to the fund, the size of the fund remained smaller, it said.Since the formation of the fund, the central bank has issued instructions to all banks on a number of occasions asking them to ensure deduction of money against export proceeds and its deposit to the central fund.In 2016, the government formed the central fund under the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006 to provide financial assistance to workers of such export-oriented industries.The banks are required to transfer 0.03 per cent of the export proceeds of hundred per cent export-oriented garment industries to the central fund formed for the readymade garment sector.The deducted funds were to be deposited to the central fund account with the Ramna corporate branch of Sonali Bank.All banks were supposed to send a statement in this regard to the central fund management board and other related authorities, but some banks were not following the instruction, the central bank said demanding full compliance of the order.