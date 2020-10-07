Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:10 PM
Advance Search
latest HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams      
Home Business

ECNEC approves 4 projects involving Tk 1659.34 crore

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Business Correspondent

ECNEC approves 4 projects involving Tk 1659.34 crore

ECNEC approves 4 projects involving Tk 1659.34 crore

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday approved four projects with an investment outlay of Tk 1,659.34 crore. The approval came at its weekly meeting.
Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held virtually from Ganobhaban through a videoconference. Other ECNEC members were connected from NEC Bhaban.
Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed reporters after the meeting.
He told reporters after the meeting that three revised projects were approved by the ECNEC.
It include first revised infrastructure development project of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University, 'Polder No-62 (Patenga), Polder No-63/1B (Anowara and Patia) in Chittagong District Coastal Area Rehabilitation (Revised Two) Project', Local Government Department's 'Multi-Sector' Project (Revised) to address Rohingya Crisis and a project of industries ministry.
Of the total project cost, Tk 740.14 crore will come from the government fund while the remaining Tk 999.20 crore will come from foreign aid, he said.
Infrastructure project cost of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University has increased from  Tk 491.34 crores to Tk 840.56 crore. The project will be implemented from January 2018 to June 2023.
The second amendment rehabilitation cost of costal embankment project of Chattogram District  increased from Tk 280.30 crore to Tk 320.29 crore. Its total cost now stands at Tk 577.23 crores. The duration of the project, which started in May 2016, has been extended from June 2020 to June 2021.
The first amendment to the Local Government Department's 'multi-sector project to address the Rohingya crisis on an emergency basis' has increased expenditure from Tk 1,057.84 crore to Tk 1,987.84 crore. The project, started in December 2018, was supposed to be completed by November 2021, but now it will be completed by June 2024.
The ECNEC meeting approved a new project of the Industry Ministry titled 'Creating Self-Employment and Poverty Alleviation (Phase-II) by expanding BITAC activities with the emphasis on women in hands-on technical training'.
It will cost Tk 123.18 crore. The project will be implemented from July 2020 to June 2025.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Premier Bank holds orientation in digital platform
Brazil GDP decline set for less than feared at 5.8pc: IMF
Philippine Airlines to slash jobs as virus curbs bite
Japan mulls test on major banks to gauge impact of C-19
India's Basmati claim to be challenged
IPDC, Prothom Alo honour school teachers
Australia central bank holds rates, but easing expected soon


Latest News
Protest against rape sparks in Shahbagh
Youth's suicide over mother, sister's assault: SI sacked
HSC exams suspended, results based on JSC, SSC exams
‘Huawei Watch Fit’ coming to Bangladesh
Nation’s self-identity closely linked with Bangabandhu: PM
14 million tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Study
China urges US to drop 'Cold War' mentality
Noakhali woman assault: Accused Delwar sued in rape case
Two killed in Rohingay camp clash are Bangladeshis
Protection of human rights of utmost importance to B'desh: Rabab Fatima
Most Read News
Rape, torture spark protests  
St Joseph School principal Robi Purification passes away
UP member among 2 held over Noakhali woman assault
Medical, dental admission question leak: Mastermind held
Principal Gopal Krishna murder: Death sentence of 3 convicts commuted
Kyrgyzstan cancels election result after night of chaos
Noakhali woman assault: 3 remanded
RAB hands over main accused to Begumganj police
Home Minister terms Noakhali incident 'extreme brutality'
Tension brews at Ukhiya Rohingya camp
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft