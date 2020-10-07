

ECNEC approves 4 projects involving Tk 1659.34 crore

Prime Minister and ECNEC Chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held virtually from Ganobhaban through a videoconference. Other ECNEC members were connected from NEC Bhaban.

Planning Minister MA Mannan briefed reporters after the meeting.

He told reporters after the meeting that three revised projects were approved by the ECNEC.

It include first revised infrastructure development project of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University, 'Polder No-62 (Patenga), Polder No-63/1B (Anowara and Patia) in Chittagong District Coastal Area Rehabilitation (Revised Two) Project', Local Government Department's 'Multi-Sector' Project (Revised) to address Rohingya Crisis and a project of industries ministry.

Of the total project cost, Tk 740.14 crore will come from the government fund while the remaining Tk 999.20 crore will come from foreign aid, he said.

Infrastructure project cost of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam University has increased from Tk 491.34 crores to Tk 840.56 crore. The project will be implemented from January 2018 to June 2023.

The second amendment rehabilitation cost of costal embankment project of Chattogram District increased from Tk 280.30 crore to Tk 320.29 crore. Its total cost now stands at Tk 577.23 crores. The duration of the project, which started in May 2016, has been extended from June 2020 to June 2021.

The first amendment to the Local Government Department's 'multi-sector project to address the Rohingya crisis on an emergency basis' has increased expenditure from Tk 1,057.84 crore to Tk 1,987.84 crore. The project, started in December 2018, was supposed to be completed by November 2021, but now it will be completed by June 2024.

The ECNEC meeting approved a new project of the Industry Ministry titled 'Creating Self-Employment and Poverty Alleviation (Phase-II) by expanding BITAC activities with the emphasis on women in hands-on technical training'.

It will cost Tk 123.18 crore. The project will be implemented from July 2020 to June 2025.

















