2km illegal gas line removed in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Oct 6: Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Limited and district administration jointly conducted a drive against illegal distribution gas line in Homna upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The gas line was remover disconnecting illegal gas supply lines in approximately 2 km area from Chinaiya Bridge to Baborkandi village of the upazila.

Executive Magistrate of Cumilla District Administration Jony Rao led the team. Deputy General Manager of Bakhrabad Gas Distribution Company Ltd Shahanur Alam was present among others.