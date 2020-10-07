Video
Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:10 PM
Japan shares higher edn facilities for BD students

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

The Embassy of Japan in Bangladesh and North South University jointly organised "Study in Japan Seminar 2020" virtually on Tuesday.
The seminar provided information on pursuing higher education in Japan, the Japanese government scholarship (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology; MEXT Scholarship), study and life in Japan as well as its advantages. More than 1500 people, including students and faculty members of North South University, participated in this seminar live. Two speakers from North South University who completed their degrees in Japan shared their study experiences and daily life as foreign students in Japan.
At the beginning of the seminar, Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki said, "I hope that we will be able to recruit those promising and capable students to go to Japan and further strengthen our bilateral partnership."   -UNB


