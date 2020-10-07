AL lawmaker Awal, his wife get 4-week bail





The HC Bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted the bail after hearing on two bail petitions filed by the Awal couple seeking bail.

Lawyer Sheikh Awsafur Rahman Bulu argued for the bail petitioners, Adv Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while Deputy Attorny general AKM Amin Uddin represented the state.

On September 30, the ACC filed a case against former lawmaker of Pirojpu-1, AKMA Awal, for amassing Tk 33 crore illegally.

The graft watchdog also filed another case against his wife Laila Parvin for amassing Tk 10.98 crore illegally.



































