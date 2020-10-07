DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 59 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6:00am on Monday.

A total of 2,550 pieces of yaba tablets, over 153 grams of heroin, 1,005 bottles of Phensidyl and 3.65-kg of cannabis were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP release here.

A total of 36 cases were filed with different police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS











