Wednesday, 7 October, 2020, 2:10 PM
DMP arrests 59 for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Wednesday, 7 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 59 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.
The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the drives simultaneously starting at 6:00am on Monday.
A total of 2,550 pieces of yaba tablets, over 153 grams of heroin, 1,005 bottles of Phensidyl and 3.65-kg of cannabis were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP release here.
A total of 36 cases were filed with different police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.   -BSS


