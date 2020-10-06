Govt can’t avoid responsibility: Quader on rapes

Video
‘Build social resistance’

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday called upon all to forge a united resistance against the incidents of rape and violence
against women. The minister came up with the call at a press conference at his ministry. Sought comments that the names of Awami League leaders and activists, including that of Bangladesh Chhatra League, are coming up in incidents like rape and violence against women, the minister said, "We can't avoid the responsibility for this. How'll the government avoid liability when it's there in power."
Obaidul Quader said there have been reports of rape and violence against women in different parts of the country in recent times. "Rape is undoubtedly a heinous crime and a social disorder. Those who're involved in such evil deeds are guilty of perverted taste," he said.
The government is bringing those involved in such crimes to justice and they are being punished. "Yet, this crime is happening at some places. Recently, incidents like rape have grown in neighbouring countries, too." Obaidul Quader, also the general secretary of Awami League, said there is no need to politicise all issues. "To prevent such crimes, it's necessary to build a social resistance."
The minister urged people to cooperate with the government in bringing criminals under the ambit of law without pampering them.
However, the minister said, the government is taking action against those involved in such incidents. "Even if they belong to our party identity, they must be brought to justice. It's not just there in words, it's being done in reality," he added.   -UNB


