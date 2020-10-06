Rule of law and judicial graft cannot go hand in hand: HC





If the judicial officers and staffers are corrupt, the rule of law will remain confined only to books, it observed.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Kamal and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil made the observation in its full 144-page text of the verdict released on Supreme Court website on Thursday.

The HC directed the authorities concerned to send a copy of the verdict to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to inform her of the matter so that she can take initiatives on a personal level to protect the rule of law and take actions in this regard.

Earlier on August 11 last year, the bench pronounced a brief verdict following two separate writ petitions filed by the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, challenging a verdict given by the First Court of Settlement of Dhaka on November 27, 1995.

"The corrupt judges should be discharged from their duties immediately to keep the judiciary free from graft. [If they are not removed,] the corrupt judges will gradually influence others onto their paths," the court said in the verdict.

"A judiciary without any graft is one of the original pre-conditions for the rule of law, which cannot be imagined without corruption-free judiciary."

In the judgement, Khandker Musa Khaled, Md Taha Mollah and Farid Uddin Aktar, the then judges of First Court of Settlement of Dhaka, had removed 16 kathas of the land at Kakrail area in Dhaka from the list of abandoned property and given its ownership to four claimants - KAM Ashraf Uddin (six katha), Lutfunnissa Rahman (four katha), AKM Idris Hossain and his wife Jamila Khatun (six katha) in different plots.

The First Court of Settlement of Dhaka led by Musa Khaled had created unprecedented history and handed over the property of the state and people worth thousands of crores of taka to a gang of frauds without any documents or evidence (of claim) and, by doing so, had damaged the dignity of the judiciary, it said.

"When the gang of frauds witness that property of thousands of crores of taka can be claimed without any documents and evidence, it sends a message to them and to the general public that the judiciary is for frauds and the affluent, not for the general public," the verdict said.

It further said, "The judiciary is the people's last resort of hope and expectations. When the judges do their work through corruption, the general people have no place to go. They get disappointed and angry, and try to find the alternatives. Then they take shelter from unlawful people.

"Numerous reports and articles have been published on the independence of the judiciary in our society in many intellectual forums, newspapers and electronic media.'' But, there is no specific newspaper report on the matter, it said.



















