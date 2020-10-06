

People’s dream comes true

The bridge is now becoming visible day by day as the construction works are going on in full swing after a pause for nearly six months due to countrywide lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. But with the pace in which the work has started it is likely to be commissioned by end of this year.

However, they have started the countdown and are waiting for the inauguration of their dream bridge.

Life styles of the people on the two banks have changed as their income has increased compared to the start of the bridge construction, they added.

Visiting the areas of Mawa and Shibchar of Munshiganj and Jajira of

Shariatpur, it was seen that life of the people of these areas has changed. Before the start of the bridge construction, the main professions of these people were either agriculture or pisciculture.

Now people of these areas are employed in the Padma Bridge Project. Day labourers are now running battery-run auto rickshaws, CNG auto rickshaws and small businesses.

Earlier, a day labour earned Tk 500 to Tk 600 per day, now they are earning Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000 per day which is a considerable increase. Not only that the house owners' incomes have also increased by letting houses on rent.

Once the construction of Padma Bridge is completed, income of all the people will also increase further. Different small and big industries would be set up after the completion of Padma Multipurpose Bridge, economists have said.

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H Mansur said economies of Munshiganj and Shahriatpur along with the southern districts will be developed.

"Similarly, after completion of the Jamuna Bridge, many thought that people will be unemployed. But then many industries have been constructed and many people found employment in those. The same thing would happen after the Padma Multipurpose Bridge is commissioned," he said, adding, "Poor people of the two districts would be benefited, once the Padma Bridge starts its journey. Already lives of the people of Munshiganj, Madaripur and Shariatpur have changed as they are engaged in the construction of the bridge."

After the completion of the bridge, many will be unemployed, he said, adding that the government should think about the matter now.

Talking to the locals, this correspondent observed that land belonging to many locals had been acquired for the construction of the bridge. The government had provided ample compensations to the land owners and rehabilitated many to other areas. Many locals became wealthy with a huge amount of money.



















