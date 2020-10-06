

Kuwait to decide on fate of BD expats soon: FM

During a meeting with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister made this comment, a Foreign Ministry press release said on Monday night.

Al-Sabah made this comment while Foreign Minister Dr Momen sought Kuwait government's support in sending back Bangladeshi expats to Kuwait those who have been stranded here and enjoying holidays during coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has send Foreign Minister Dr Momen as a special envoy to Kuwait on Sunday to meet new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah to convey Prime Minister's message to the Emir congratulating him on his assumption of office apart from conveying condolences on the death of former Emir.

In April, 2020 Kuwait's Prime Minister, Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah proposed decreasing the number of expats from 70 per cent to 30 per cent of the population.

Currently, around 3.5 lakh Bangladeshis are employed in different sectors of the oil-rich country. Once the bill is passed and turns into law, only about 1.5 lakh Bangladeshis will be allowed to stay there.

He met the new Emir Sheikh Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah and conveyed the Prime Minister's message to the Emir congratulating him apart from conveying condolences on the death of the former Emir of Kuwait.

Bangladesh also requested Kuwait to resume flights between the two countries as quickly as possible so that the Bangladeshi expatriates who got stuck here can return to their workplaces smoothly.

Bangladesh thanked the Kuwaiti government for extending support to Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait.

Bangladesh's remittance inflow may take a hit if the bill is passed into law as Kuwait is one of the major sources of Bangladesh's remittance inflow.

Last year, Bangladeshi migrant workers sent more than US$1.5 billion in remittance through authorised channels from Kuwait, which was the fourth highest in terms of remittance into Bangladesh, according to the website of Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training.

The Foreign Minister, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, invited the new Kuwaiti Emir to visit Bangladesh at a convenient time once the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Momen, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her government and the people of Bangladesh, conveyed condolences over the death of Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah.

He conveyed the new Emir that Bangladesh also observed mourning nationally.

Dr Momen said the former Emir of Kuwait was a very generous person.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that Sheikh Sabah was a genuine friend of Bangladesh and he took Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the OIC conference coming to Bangladesh in 1974.

"It was a milestone in Bangladesh-Kuwait relations and following that many Muslim countries recognised Bangladesh," Dr Momen said.





















