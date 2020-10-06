Gang rape of a mother of five in Sylhet: Two arrested





The arrested persons were identified as prime accused Delwar Hossain and his cohort Haroon Miah, both residents of the same area.

Jyotirmoy Sarkar, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said that the incident took place on Saturday evening

around 7:00pm when the culprits led by Delwar broke into the house of the victim in Shamimabad Residential Area and raped her,

The victim was admitted to the One Stop Crisis Centre at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital on the same night. Later, her family filed a case with Kotwali Police Station on Sunday, the ADC said. Police then conducted a drive in the area on Sunday night and arrested Delwar and Haroon, the police official also said, adding that the two were produced before court in the case today and the court sent them to jail.

One other named accused in the case, Jamal Mia, is on the run. Police are trying to arrest the other accused persons in the case, ADC Jyotirmoy added.



















