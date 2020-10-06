Rape of school girl in Gopalganj: Two held





The victim's father filed a case with Kotalipara Police Station on Monday against Ali Hossain Hawlader, student of a private university in Dhaka and son of Mohsin Hawlader of Purnoboti village.

In the case, the complainant alleged that Ali and his friend Masud

Hawlader, son of Ibrahim Hawlader, picked up his daughter while she was returning home after taking private tution on Saturday morning.

They took the girl to a fish enclosure at Dharabasail village. As she refused his indecent proposal, Ali severely beat the girl up and then violated her.

The accused and his friend, however, threatened the victim to circulate the video clip online if she disclosed the matter or did not respond to his further call.

The girl returned home around 2pm and told her mother about the matter. An influential quarter then wanted to hold an arbitration to settle the issue. But, the victim's family refused the proposal.

Meanwhile, the victim's family demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. Kotalipara police inspector (investigation) M Zakaria said the victim will be sent to Gopalganj General Hospital on Tuesday for medical test.



















