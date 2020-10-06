‘Delwar Bahini’ chief Delwar, three others arrested 





The recorded video of the torture and gang-rape was released on social media that sparked outrage in Noakhali and in the capital.

Our Narayanganj Correspondent added that

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in the early hours of Monday arrested two people, including the prime accused, in a case filed for undressing and torturing a woman in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district. Badal, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Dhaka while another accused Delwar, chief of Delwar Bahini, from Narayanganj.

Our Noakhali Correspondent added that Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid Officer-in-Charge of Begumganj Police Station said with the two, four people have, so far, been nabbed in this connection.

The 35-year-old victim woman, mother of two children, filed two separate cases--one under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and another under Pornography Control Act-- at 11:45pm on Sunday.

According to the statement, the perpetrators entered the house of the victim and beat up her husband on the night of the incident. They took him to the adjacent room and tied him up. Later, they tortured the victim and assaulted her while filming the incident on their mobile.

On September 2, the victim's husband came to visit his father-in-law's house. A gang of miscreants entered into the victim's house at 9:00pm and tied her husband before torturing the woman.

A group of young men in the area broke into her room and tortured her after stripping her naked on the night of September 2. In the video, the youths continued to beat her up, while she pleaded with them to let her go.

The accused then threatened to kill her if she speaks about the incident, and then left. The victim, fearing for her life, fled from her house and has been living elsewhere since then. Her father told journalists that he could not gather the courage to speak out as the people involved are influential persons. He now seeks justice for his daughter.

The perpetrators however, contacted her over phone and threatened to release the recorded video of the incident on social media if she did not go back to her house and agree to their demands.

"As I did not agree to their immoral proposals, they released the video on social media on October 4," the plaintiff said in her statement.

As the video circulated widely, police located her and questioned her about the incident, following which she filed the case against the perpetrators, the statement reads.

Several groups have taken to the streets in Dhaka's Shahbagh following the spread of a viral video showing a woman being stripped naked and beaten up and other incidents of gang-rape across Bangladesh.

Protesters began holding demonstrations around noon on Monday by blocking the middle of the intersection. Traffic in the area was obstructed for nearly two hours before the protesters announced a march from Shahbagh at 4:00pm and stepped aside.

Meanwhile, a Noakhali court has placed two accused on a three-day remand each for assaulting a woman after undressing her. The accused are M Abdur Rahim and Rahmatullah.

Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate Mashfiqul Haque passed the order on Monday.

Earlier, police produced the accused before the court with a seven-day remand prayer for both. Begumganj Police Station SI Mostaque, also the IO of the case, confirmed the matter.



















