Economic inequality blamed for rise in violence against women





Women's economic ground is not so strong like a man. Moreover, the ongoing pandemic has rendered many women jobless making them more vulnerable forcing them to depend on financially on their partners.

According to the National Women's Law Centre (NWLC), amid the pandemic women are not only losing their jobs they are also losing them at a disproportionally higher rate than men who work in the same field.

Gender experts said such trend will instigate more women to face varying degree of violence as they are to depend on their partners.

Gender experts, economist, women rights activists and academics shared their opinions on the issue with this correspondent.

"Men and women are doing the same work but they are not paid equally. When a man sees this discrimination, he thinks he is entitled to humiliate a woman," Najma Akatar, President of Sammilito Sramik Federation said.

This is a state-sponsored violence against women, she said, adding that it is the state that needs to remove all existing inequity between man and woman especially the wage gap to end all forms of violence against women.

Ganotantrik Biplobi Party General Secretary Moshrefa Mishu said in a patriarchal structure of a society it is a man who is in the centre of power. Men believe that women are their subordinates and hence the problem arises.

"A man, who is in the centre of power, feel that he is superior and such feeling leads him to orchestrate medieval barbaric acts including gang rapes even in presence of a husband," she said.

Things will go from bad to worse if women are not financially solvent and able to take her decision independently.

"Our women must be aware of this fact first. They must realize if women become financially solvent then they will be able to protect their rights." she said.

Farah Kabir, Country Director- ActionAid Bangladesh, holds that the root causes behind the existing ongoing violence against women is society's discriminatory acts and mind-set.

"We need more women to be educated and become financially solvent and hold important posts in policy-making bodies."

This move will change the mind-set of men and will uphold women's status in the society, she said.

Prof Sadeka Halim, Dean of Dhaka University's Faculty of Social Sciences, said if a woman is not financially self-sufficient it is easier for her to be dominated by men.

But it is not a problem for the women who are self-reliant who can choose her own path. But on the contrary, the wife has to endure the torture without any protest due to her economic dependency.

She also mentions how a woman can be helpless by losing her economic platform that poses a big challenge to a woman. "Although the government gives women six months maternity leave in many cases it is not effective in private institutions. Even if she goes on a leave for six months, she cannot rejoin her job," she added.

The government and other development organizations have to work together to remove all those obstacles to stop all forms of violence against women. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 1st also said the Covid-19 pandemic had particularly aggravated the vulnerability of women.

"During this pandemic, women are facing discrimination and increased domestic violence, and, therefore, threatening to reverse our hard-earned achievements in women empowerment," she said while highlighting three issues virtually at a high level meeting in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

She urged all to enhance efforts to ensure women's equality, empowerment and advancement.

She also pledged to increase women's participation in the workforce to 50-50 by 2041 and called for protecting their job in the context of Covid-19 pandemic.















