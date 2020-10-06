Video
New Indian HC arrives in city

BD close friend of India, he says

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

New Indian HC arrives in city

New Indian HC arrives in city

The new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami arrives in capital Dhaka on Monday to take up his new assignment.
Stepping into Bangladesh soil through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura International Checkpost from Agartala, Tripura on Monday morning the Indian envoy asserted that he would work to strengthen the Delhi-Dhaka relations for mutual benefit.
In his first interaction with Bangladeshi journalists at the checkpost he termed Bangladesh as the "close friend of India and its nearest neighbor. He exuded confidence that he would work to enhance the existing Indo-Bangla ties. "I am delighted to get this opportunity," he said.
Doraiswami visited Agartala in Tripura and met
the chief minister there before coming to Bangladesh through Akhaura Checkpost
 He said the Indian Northeast States are important for building stronger friendship between the two countries. Doraiswami laid emphasis on enhancing trade and commerce through utilizing river and road communication. Akhaura UNO Mohammad Nur-e-Alam, among others, welcomed him upon his arrival.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly after handing over credentials to President Abdul Hamid.
Doraiswami was an Additional Secretary at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). UNB adds: Immediate-past Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das resumed her office at the MEA in Delhi..
"Honoured and delighted to join today as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Look forward  to this new role dealing with some  of the most dynamic regions of the world," she tweeted after joining the office.
Riva Ganguly, who came to Dhaka as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh on March 1, 2019, returned to New Delhi couple of days back to join her new assignment as Secretary in MEA.


