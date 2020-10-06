

New Indian HC arrives in city

Stepping into Bangladesh soil through Brahmanbaria's Akhaura International Checkpost from Agartala, Tripura on Monday morning the Indian envoy asserted that he would work to strengthen the Delhi-Dhaka relations for mutual benefit.

In his first interaction with Bangladeshi journalists at the checkpost he termed Bangladesh as the "close friend of India and its nearest neighbor. He exuded confidence that he would work to enhance the existing Indo-Bangla ties. "I am delighted to get this opportunity," he said.

Doraiswami visited Agartala in Tripura and met

the chief minister there before coming to Bangladesh through Akhaura Checkpost

He said the Indian Northeast States are important for building stronger friendship between the two countries. Doraiswami laid emphasis on enhancing trade and commerce through utilizing river and road communication. Akhaura UNO Mohammad Nur-e-Alam, among others, welcomed him upon his arrival.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly after handing over credentials to President Abdul Hamid.

Doraiswami was an Additional Secretary at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). UNB adds: Immediate-past Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das resumed her office at the MEA in Delhi..

"Honoured and delighted to join today as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. Look forward to this new role dealing with some of the most dynamic regions of the world," she tweeted after joining the office.

Riva Ganguly, who came to Dhaka as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh on March 1, 2019, returned to New Delhi couple of days back to join her new assignment as Secretary in MEA.





















