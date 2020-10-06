Remove video from social media: HC





The three-member committee led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Noakhali will conduct the inquiry into the molest incident.

Two other members of the committee are Principal of Chowmuhani Government SA College and District Social Welfare Officer of Noakhali.

The court also directed Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove the video related to the torture from the social media.

According to the court order, the BTRC has to keep a copy of the video clip as evidence and ordered it to submit the clip to the HC through the Deputy Attorney General.

At the same time, Noakhali Police Superintended (SP) was asked to provide the victim's family with safety and protection until disposal of the criminal case filed over the incident.

The SP of Noakhali has to provide all kinds of logistic support to the probe committee.

The probe committee head has to submit the report within 16 working days through the HC's Registrar General.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Mujibur Rahman Miah and Justice Mohiuddin Shamim issued the directives after Supreme Court Bar Association's (SCBA) President AM Amin Uddin and few other lawyers drew the attention to the incident and prayed for action..

The court said the victim, resident from Ekhlaspur Union at Begumganj, Noakhali, was molested and sexually assaulted at her father's home in front of her husband and father on the evening of September 2 but the police were not aware of the incident until a video went viral on social media.

The HC also issued a suo moto rule upon the government to explain in two weeks why they would not be directed to take action against the Begumganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge and other police personnel for their negligence and failure to save an innocent woman from brutal torture.

The secretaries of Home, Public Admin, Post and Telecom, Chairman, BTRC, DC, Noakhali, UNO and OC of Begumganj were made respondents to the rule.

SCBA President AM Amin Uddin, Secretary Barrister Ruhul Kuddus Kajol, Senior Lawyer ZI Khan Panna, Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua, AM Jamiul Hoque Faisal and Abdullah Al Mamun Tanjim AL Islam took part in the hearing.

Till now, four men have been arrested for stripping naked, gang-raping and torturing the woman in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Badal, the prime accused and Delowar, chief of Delowar Bahini, from Dhaka and Narayanganj early Monday.

The incident happened in Noahkhali's Begumganj upazila at Joykrishnapur village of Eklashpur union on September 2.

After 33 days of the incident, the tortured woman filed two cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Act with Begumganj Police Station.



















