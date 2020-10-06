Video
Rape, torture spark protests  

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
DU Correspondent

PROTESTS: Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad under the banner of "Students-People against Rape and Abuse" stage a sit-in at Shahbag (top), JCD at DU (bottom left) and Nari Odhikar Jote at Noakhali district HQs. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Protests have sparked in the city and elsewhere in the country against the brutal torture and rape incident at Begumganj in Noakhali.
Several student bodies including Chhatra Adhikar Parishad and Chhatra Union have erupted in protest on Monday and brought out protest processions andstick rally in the city.  A barbaric incident that took place in Begumganj last month, has come to light now after a video of the incident went viral on social media.
Following widespread outrage on social media as the video of torture was shared on Sunday night, Chhatra Adhikar Parishad under the banner "Students-People against Rape and Abuse" started their protest programme in front of Shahbagh National Museum on Monday at noon. 
Former DUCSU leader Akhter Hossain said from the protest, "Rape is a distorted form of fascism." He also urged to establish a democratic system to resist this type of calamities in future. 
"How we can be free when the state itself is sponsoring the rapists," asked former DUCSU Vice-President (VP) Nurul Hoque Nur. He warned the judges that if they take stand in side of the rapists, a mass movement will be formed against them.
Here, an organization named 'Nirapod Noakhali Chai' has expressed their solidarity with Students' Rights Council.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chhatra Union staged a stand-in protest against rape in the Shahbagh intersection capturing half of the streets. Vehicular movement was slowed down in that area because of the protest.
Speakers from the protest demanded resignation of home minister for his irresponsible comment on rape and blamed the government for the increase number of rape cases across the country.
Chhatra Union also brought out a procession from Shahbagh in the afternoon carrying sticks in hands as a symbol against rapists.
Meanwhile, DU unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal has staged a demonstration at the base of TSC's Raju Memorial Sculpture demanding exemplary punishment of the rapists. They accused the rapists involved in Noakhali incident as Jubo League leaders and activists.
Meanwhile, six students have started a sit-in programme at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture demanding justice for the rape victims.
As of now, four people have been arrested for their involvement in that case. However, the victim filed a case under the Prevention of Women and  Children Repression Act naming nine people.
Students of different universities on Monday blockaded the road in city's Uttara protesting several gang -rape incidents across the country and assault of a woman in Noakhali after undressing her.
The students lay a siege to Uttara House Building crossing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in the afternoon, halting traffic on the route.  Meanwhile, a 10-km long tailback of vehicles has created on both sides of the highway.
Our Noakhali Correspondent added that Protests have been also sparked Noakhali against the brutal torture and rape incident at Begumganj in Noakhali.
Several student bodies and organization  have erupted in protest on Monday brought out protest procession in Noakhali.
