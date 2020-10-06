

Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh rnMujibur Rahman and the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Executive director of Human Welfare Service Centre, Bagerhat, M Manjur Quadir, receives the Man of excellence award from former Vice-Chancellor of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University Prof Dr Kamaluddin Ahmed at a discussion marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Muktijoddhar Sontan Foundation and Mahatma Gandhi Foundation jointly organised the programme at Shegun Bagicha in the capital recently. photo: observer