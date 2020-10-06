Video
RMG worker killed in Savar road crash

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

A RMG factory worker was killed and another injured as a pick-up hit a motorcycle in Savar municipal area on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jahangir Alam, 35, son of Abul Kashem Sadhu.
Saiful Islam, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said the accident took place when the vehicle hit the motorcycle travelling by three RMG workers near Kalma bus stand, leaving two of them critically injured. Later, Jahangir died on the way to hospital, said the OC.
They were on their way to the factory. On information, police recovered the body.   -UNB


RMG worker killed in Savar road crash
