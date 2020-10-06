UK passes 500,000 virus cases

LONDON, Oct 5: The United Kingdom passed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus infections on Sunday, official figures showed, in the latest grim milestone for the European country worst-hit by the pandemic.

Health authorities blamed a technical glitch for a sudden spike in cases announced in evening figures that had kept several thousand cases from the last week of September off the official tally.

Sunday's numbers showed 22,961 cases for the day, a rise of more than 10,000 on Saturday's figures.

Officials said the issue had now been resolved and earlier cases missed in the official count would be included in future figures.

The United Kingdom has now recorded 502,978 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 42,000 deaths. -AFP



