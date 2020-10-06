Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:31 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

News in brief

UK passes 500,000 virus cases

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, Oct 5: The United Kingdom passed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus infections on Sunday, official figures showed, in the latest grim milestone for the European country worst-hit by the pandemic.
Health authorities blamed a technical glitch for a sudden spike in cases announced in evening figures that had kept several thousand cases from the last week of September off the official tally.
Sunday's numbers showed 22,961 cases for the day, a rise of more than 10,000 on Saturday's figures.
Officials said the issue had now been resolved and earlier cases missed in the official count would be included in future figures.
The United Kingdom has now recorded 502,978 Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 42,000 deaths.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8 Afghan suicide attackers killed
UK passes 500,000 virus cases
Malaysia PM quarantines
‘Most Pakistanis fear country headed in wrong direction’
Imran heads into his biggest challenge
Fears grow for civilians in Karabakh
Queen expresses support for mainstream media
Paris shuts bars, cafes and raises maximum alert to brake C-19 spread


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft