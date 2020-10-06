Imran heads into his biggest challenge

Video
Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5: Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing the biggest challenge to his leadership from opposition parties that united over the weekend to appoint firebrand cleric Maulana Fazalur Rehman to lead the freshly-minted 11-party anti-government alliance trying to unseat him.
Rehman had last year the first round of his campaign against Imran Khan when he launched the 'Azadi March' from Karachi to the capital city of Islamabad against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, or PTI government. That effort had fizzled out. This time, Khan's orange-turbaned rival has support from other parties to keep the street protests going.
A 26-point resolution adopted by the coalition - they call it Pakistan Democratic Movement - a fortnight earlier seeks to force "the selected prime minister's resignation and an end to the role of the establishment in politics." It also wants to ensure the "end of establishment's interference in politics", a reference to the army.
The opposition's combined attack on the powerful military is unusual in Pakistan; the army has ruled Pakistan for roughly half of its 73-year history and often had the last word in the country's governance for the other half. Like Imran Khan's critics say, it does now.   -HT


