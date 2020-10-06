Paris shuts bars, cafes and raises maximum alert to brake C-19 spread





With the rate of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths accelerating months after the lifting of a nationwide lockdown, new rules on social distancing will enter into force starting Tuesday. Bars and cafes have continued to draw large crowds often flouting physical distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

But restaurants, described as establishments with the main business of serving food, can continue to operate provided they meet stricter new conditions, which will be announced later Monday.

Aurelien Rousseau, director of the ARS regional health agency, said Paris has crossed three thresholds that require its reclassification as a region on maximum alert: the general rate of virus prevalence, its spread among older people at higher risk of serious illness and the number of intensive care hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients -- now at 36 percent. He said there were 203 active coronavirus "clusters" in the Paris Ile-de-France region.

Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne in a tweet urged employers and workers in Paris and other zones on maximum alert "to work from home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus".

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the capital's police chief Didier Lallement will spell out the conditions on Monday. Health Minister Olivier Veran announced last week that only improved Covid-19 infection rates could prevent "total closures" of the city's trademark cafes and bars.

France reported nearly 17,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday alone, the highest daily number since the country began widespread testing. Figures from the regional health agency ARS show new coronavirus cases remaining above 250 per 100,000 people in Paris. -AFP



























PARIS, Oct 5: Bars and cafes in Paris, placed on maximum coronavirus alert on Monday, will be shuttered for two weeks under new measures to fight the rapid spread of the epidemic, but restaurants will remain open, officials said.With the rate of new infections, hospitalisations and deaths accelerating months after the lifting of a nationwide lockdown, new rules on social distancing will enter into force starting Tuesday. Bars and cafes have continued to draw large crowds often flouting physical distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.But restaurants, described as establishments with the main business of serving food, can continue to operate provided they meet stricter new conditions, which will be announced later Monday.Aurelien Rousseau, director of the ARS regional health agency, said Paris has crossed three thresholds that require its reclassification as a region on maximum alert: the general rate of virus prevalence, its spread among older people at higher risk of serious illness and the number of intensive care hospital beds taken up by coronavirus patients -- now at 36 percent. He said there were 203 active coronavirus "clusters" in the Paris Ile-de-France region.Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne in a tweet urged employers and workers in Paris and other zones on maximum alert "to work from home as much as possible to slow the spread of the virus".Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and the capital's police chief Didier Lallement will spell out the conditions on Monday. Health Minister Olivier Veran announced last week that only improved Covid-19 infection rates could prevent "total closures" of the city's trademark cafes and bars.France reported nearly 17,000 new coronavirus cases on Saturday alone, the highest daily number since the country began widespread testing. Figures from the regional health agency ARS show new coronavirus cases remaining above 250 per 100,000 people in Paris. -AFP