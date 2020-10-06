Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:30 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Awaiting hospital release, Trump fires off election tweetstorm

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4. photo : AFP

US President Trump waves from the back of a car in a motorcade outside of Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 4. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Oct 5: Donald Trump's doctors were to decide on Monday whether he is recovered enough to leave hospital and continue Covid-19 treatment at the White House, as the president signalled his determination to return to the election campaign with an early morning tweetstorm.
Conflicting official updates since Trump's hospitalization on Friday have created confusion over his health, but his chief of staff said the 74-year-old's condition had improved overnight, raising hopes he could be discharged during the day.
"We are still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress and -- and how strong he has been in terms of his fight against this Covid-19 disease, that he will be released," Mark Meadows told Fox News.
"But that decision won't be made until later today."
Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis has upended the White House race less than a month from polling day -- and cast a harsh spotlight on the president's much criticized management of the pandemic which has claimed over 200,000 American lives.
Eager to portray himself as in charge despite his sickness, Trump sent 15 block-capital tweets in 30 minutes, appealing to voters by claiming a record of successes in his first term including tax cuts and stock market highs, and protecting gun rights and religious liberties.
The tweetstorm came after the president sparked an angry backlash with a protocol-breaking visit to supporters outside the hospital where he is being treated.
He was masked as he waved from inside his bulletproof vehicle during the short trip outside Walter Reed military medical center near Washington on Sunday evening.
Trump, who has been repeatedly rebuked for flouting public health advice and spreading misinformation on the pandemic, said in a video on Twitter just before his outing that he had "learned a lot about Covid" by undergoing treatment.
But experts complained he had broken his own government's guidelines requiring patients to isolate while they are in treatment and still shedding virus -- and had also endangered his Secret Service protection.
"Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential 'drive-by' just now has to be quarantined for 14 days," said James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
8 Afghan suicide attackers killed
UK passes 500,000 virus cases
Malaysia PM quarantines
‘Most Pakistanis fear country headed in wrong direction’
Imran heads into his biggest challenge
Fears grow for civilians in Karabakh
Queen expresses support for mainstream media
Paris shuts bars, cafes and raises maximum alert to brake C-19 spread


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft