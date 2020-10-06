Indian Army, Air Force ready to fight wars jointly against China





Bhadauria acknowledged the strength of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) saying their air force includes surface-to-air systems in the Ladakh theatre, air-launched long-distance weapons and Chengdu J-20, which is a fifth-generation fighter with advanced sensors and weapons but does not have advanced engine tech. He, however, said China has its own areas of strength but "we have catered for all scenarios and are fully capable of handling any threat."

He also said that the IAF is prepared to deal with a two-front war along the northern and western borders if such a scenario arises. "Be rest assured that we have deployed strongly to deal with any contingency," the IAF chief said when asked about the situation in eastern Ladakh and possible threat from China in the region. "We have made deployment in all relevant areas; Ladakh is a small part," he said.

Ten months after the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff for a unified command, the Army and Air Force are preparing to jointly counter the Chinese forces at the Eastern Ladakh sector. The Leh airfield is abuzz with the Indian Air Force's C-17s, Ilyushin-76s, and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flying in with rations and supplies for the troops deployed on the forward locations opposite the Chinese forces.

The Air Chief Marshal said the IAF is "very well positioned" to deal with any action along the northern border. Induction of Rafale jets has given us an operational edge, he added.

India and China are locked in a five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained their ties. Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

The armies of the two countries are scheduled to hold a fresh round of talks on October 12 with a specific agenda of firming up a roadmap for disengagement of troops from the friction points. India has already deployed thousands of troops and heavy weaponry in the high-altitude region to deal with any eventualities.

The IAF has already deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the Line of Actual Control. The newly inducted fleet of five Rafale jets has also been carrying out sorties in eastern Ladakh.

The IAF has also been carrying out night time combat air patrols over the eastern Ladakh region in an apparent message to China that it was ready to deal with any eventuality in the mountainous region.

Following the last round of military talks on September 21, the two armies announced a slew of decisions including not to send more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any action that may further complicate matters.

India and China will hold the seventh round of corps commander-level talks on October 12 to discuss the way forward on the situation in Ladakh. -HT























