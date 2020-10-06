Two held for violating girls in two districts 





BARGUNA: Police have arrested an elderly man in a case filed for raping a fifth grader girl in Taltali Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Md Sobhan, 65, a resident of Lalupara area in the upazila.

The victim's father lodged a case with Taltali Police Station (PS) on Thursday.

According to the case statement, the victim went to Sobhan's shop at Fakirhat Bazar in the afternoon of September 28 to buy something. He, later, gagged her face, and raped the girl.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Md Kamruzzaman said the law enforcers detained the accused from Fakirhat Bazar at night.

However, the victim was sent to Barguna Sadar Hospital for medical test, the OC added.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: A physician was arrested in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night in a case filed over raping a patient.

Arrested Nurul Islam Sheikh is the managing director and physician at Bangladesh Norway Friendship Hospital. He is the resident of Janakur Village in Sadar Upazila of the district. Quoting case statement, Sreepur PS OC Khandakar Imam Hossain said the victim, a ready-made garments worker at Sreepur, went to the hospital on September 20 with fever and cold.

As per physician's prescription, she submitted her samples of blood and urine for medical test.

The next day, she got a call from the hospital which said that her samples somehow got spoiled, and she has to submit her specimen again.

As she went out to go hospital in the afternoon that day, she met with Nurul Islam and two others in Dhaladia area.

Nurul took the victim in his vehicle, saying that they are also going to the hospital.









Later, instead of taking her to the hospital, Nurul took her to his bungalow near Dhaladia Degree College where he raped her.

Nurul threatened her to kill if she discloses the matter to anyone.

The victim filed a case on September 27 and police arrested Nurul from Joydebpur area on Tuesday afternoon.

