Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:30 AM
Five murdered in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Five persons including a Rohingya woman were killed in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Jamalpur and Gazipur, in four days.
UKHIA, COX'S BAZAR: Three women were killed in separate incidents in Ukhia Upazila of the district in three days. Two housewives have allegedly been tortured to death by their husbands in separate incidents in the upazila.
The deceased were identified as Kabari Barua, 25, wife of Opel Barua of Bhalukia Palang Village under Ratnapalong Union, and Jotsna Begum, 20, wife of Abdul Aziz of Jummapara Village under Jaliapalong Union, in the upazila.
Being informed, police recovered the body of Kabari on Monday morning.
Villagers said she was brutally tortured by her husband in the morning.
Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Mahbub Alam said critically injured Kabari was rushed to Ukhia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Meanwhile, Jotsna was physically tortured to death by her husband and in-laws for dowry on Saturday, alleged the deceased's father Abdus Salam.
Confirming the incident, Jaliapalong UP Chairman Nurul Amin Chowdhury said an unnatural death case was filed with Ukhia Police Station (PS) in this connection.
On the other hand, a woman has been killed during the exchange of fire between two rival groups of Rohingya at Kutupalong Camp in the upazila of the district on Saturday.
Deceased Samira Akter, 40, was the daughter of Soyed Alam, a resident of the Rohingya camp.
Camp No. 2 Head Majhi Sirajul Mostafa said two groups of Rohingya led by Arsa and Master Munna opened fire on each other on Friday midnight over establishing supremacy in the camp, leaving 10 people injured.
The injured were taken to MSF Hospital in Kutupalong, where Samira died on Saturday.
Registered Camp Chairman Hafez Jalal Ahmed said both groups have been at loggerhead for a long time. As a result, the local innocent Rohingya live in fear.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhia PS Sanjur Morshed said the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Legal action would be taken upon receiving the complaint, the OC added.
JAMALPUR: A housewife was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband over family feud in Kompapur area of the municipality on Sunday night.
Deceased Fatema Begum, 35, was the third wife of Sayeed Ali of the area.
Police and local sources said Fatema was locked into an altercation with her husband over family issues at home at around 9:30 pm.
Following this, the husband stabbed her to death and fled the scene.
Later, her daughter Sabina Yasmin found the body.
Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed there and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Sadar PS OC Salemuzzaman confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest the husband.
GAZIPUR: A vegetable-seller was killed over money in Kashimpur area in the city on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Abdur Rashid, 50, son of Fazar Ali of Netarashi area in Tarakanda Upazila of Mymensingh. He was a vegetable-seller in Kashimpur Nayapara area of Gazipur.
Police and local sources said Abdur Rashid was locked into an altercation with one Sumon Mirza, son of Md Sultan Mirza, in the area at night on September 30 over money. As a sequel to this, Sumon beat Abdur Rashid, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to a local clinic first and later, referred to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.
He died on the way to the hospital in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.


