Youth ‘commits suicide’ in Natore

NATORE, Oct 5: A youth reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Hasibul Islam Rani, 30, was the son of late Abdul Hai, a resident of Fulbari Village in the upazila.

Local and the family sources said Rani hanged himself unknowingly with a rope at home.

Later, the family members saw her hanging body and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalpur Police Station Salim Reza confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

























