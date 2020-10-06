Two unnatural deaths in two districts





CHAR FASSON, BHOLA: A college student was killed by lightning strike in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Farhad Hossain Nayan, 22, a student of BA first year at Begum Rahima Islam College. He was the son of Hossain Patwari of Ward No. 1 in Pashchim Ewajpur Village under Shashibhushan Police Station in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck Nayan and his younger brother Anwar Hossain nearby the house in the morning, leaving them severely injured.

Later, they were rushed to Char Fasson Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nayan dead.

A cow and a goat were also killed by the lightning strike.

RAJSHAHI: A minor girl died from snakebite in Baniapara Village under Bagha Municipality of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Zeba Khatun, 7, was the daughter of Jewel Hossain of the area. She was a first grader at Hazrat Shah Abbas Ali Government Primary School in the upazila.

Local sources said a venomous sanke bite Zeba while she was sleeping at home at night, which left her seriously injured.

Later, she was rushed to Bagha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Zeba to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

She died on the way to RMCH.

Bagha Municipal Ward Councillor Akram Ali confirmed the incident.



















