Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

World Habitat Day observed

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

To mark the World Habitat Day-2020, Feni Administration and Public Works Department jointly organised a meeting in the DC office conference room in the town on Monday. photo: observer

To mark the World Habitat Day-2020, Feni Administration and Public Works Department jointly organised a meeting in the DC office conference room in the town on Monday. photo: observer

FENI, Oct 5: World Habitat Day-2020 has been observed in the district under the theme "Residence for all, developed city in future".
On Monday  at 12 noon, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of district administration. It was jointly organised by district administration and Public Works Department (PWD).
Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Feni District Md. Wahiduzzaman delivered speech as chief guest. Executive Engineer of PWD Sad Mohamad Andalib presented the key-note paper.
Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr. Mir Mobarok Hossain, ADC Sumnai Aktar, Feni-Poura-Mayor Hajji Alauddin, Feni Press Club President Muhamad Abu Taher Bhuiya, journalists Rabiul Haq Rabi, Dildar Hossain Swapan and Ariful Amin also spoke.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held for violating girls in two districts 
Five murdered in three districts
Youth ‘commits suicide’ in Natore
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
World Habitat Day observed
Fish farming in Gaibandha suffers setback for flood
Man sent to jail in Chattogram
Six drown in five districts


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft