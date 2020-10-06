World Habitat Day observed



To mark the World Habitat Day-2020, Feni Administration and Public Works Department jointly organised a meeting in the DC office conference room in the town on Monday. photo: observer

On Monday at 12 noon, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of district administration. It was jointly organised by district administration and Public Works Department (PWD).

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Feni District Md. Wahiduzzaman delivered speech as chief guest. Executive Engineer of PWD Sad Mohamad Andalib presented the key-note paper.

Among others, Civil Surgeon Dr. Mir Mobarok Hossain, ADC Sumnai Aktar, Feni-Poura-Mayor Hajji Alauddin, Feni Press Club President Muhamad Abu Taher Bhuiya, journalists Rabiul Haq Rabi, Dildar Hossain Swapan and Ariful Amin also spoke.































