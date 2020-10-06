Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Fish farming in Gaibandha suffers setback for flood

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Sarker M. Shahiduzzaman

GAIBANDHA, Oct 5: Fish worth over Tk 1.20 crore have been washed away from 250 ponds here due to current flood caused by heavy rainfall and onrush of hilly water from the upstream.
According to field sources, a total of 3,256 ponds in all the seven upazilas of the district were brought under fish farming during the current year to meet the demand of protein and help change their socio-economic condition of the farmers.
Fish fry and other technological support were provided from the Fisheries Department to the farmers to make the fish culture a success to attain the cherished goal.
A few days back, the district experienced heavy rainfall causing the main land of the two upazilas- Palashbari and Gobindaganj have been submerged for forth time.
The hilly water from the upstream also intensified the inundation in the upazilas creating untold sufferings to the flood victims.
Due to the inundation, carp fishes like Rui, Katla, Mrigel, Bata Musa and Mono Sex Telapia worth Tk 1.20 crore had been washed away from the 250 ponds of the upazilas making the farmers worried.
All the affected farmers are in trouble and anxiety and their hopes and aspirations had been nipped due to the disaster.
Rintu Miah, a fish farmer of Kishorgari Union under Palashbari Upazila, said fishes of different species worth over Tk 10 lakh had been washed away from his pond during the current flood.
The farmers who were engaged in fish farming taking loan from the commercial banks are in miserable condition as they will not be enabled to pay loan for washing away the fish from their ponds, he also said.
Abdud Dayan Dulu, district fisheries officer (DFO), said the amount of losses in the fisheries sector due to flood might increase, and for this, most of the farmers had been affected economically seriously.
Earlier the fishes worth of Tk 4.39 crore had been washed away from the 677 ponds of the district due to second phase flood.
In reply to a query the DFO said, due to the inundation, the sides of the ponds had been eroded, as a result the fishes were washed away to the flood water from the ponds easily.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held for violating girls in two districts 
Five murdered in three districts
Youth ‘commits suicide’ in Natore
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
World Habitat Day observed
Fish farming in Gaibandha suffers setback for flood
Man sent to jail in Chattogram
Six drown in five districts


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft