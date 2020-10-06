Fish farming in Gaibandha suffers setback for flood





According to field sources, a total of 3,256 ponds in all the seven upazilas of the district were brought under fish farming during the current year to meet the demand of protein and help change their socio-economic condition of the farmers.

Fish fry and other technological support were provided from the Fisheries Department to the farmers to make the fish culture a success to attain the cherished goal.

A few days back, the district experienced heavy rainfall causing the main land of the two upazilas- Palashbari and Gobindaganj have been submerged for forth time.

The hilly water from the upstream also intensified the inundation in the upazilas creating untold sufferings to the flood victims.

Due to the inundation, carp fishes like Rui, Katla, Mrigel, Bata Musa and Mono Sex Telapia worth Tk 1.20 crore had been washed away from the 250 ponds of the upazilas making the farmers worried.

All the affected farmers are in trouble and anxiety and their hopes and aspirations had been nipped due to the disaster.

Rintu Miah, a fish farmer of Kishorgari Union under Palashbari Upazila, said fishes of different species worth over Tk 10 lakh had been washed away from his pond during the current flood.

The farmers who were engaged in fish farming taking loan from the commercial banks are in miserable condition as they will not be enabled to pay loan for washing away the fish from their ponds, he also said.

Abdud Dayan Dulu, district fisheries officer (DFO), said the amount of losses in the fisheries sector due to flood might increase, and for this, most of the farmers had been affected economically seriously.

Earlier the fishes worth of Tk 4.39 crore had been washed away from the 677 ponds of the district due to second phase flood.

In reply to a query the DFO said, due to the inundation, the sides of the ponds had been eroded, as a result the fishes were washed away to the flood water from the ponds easily.





















