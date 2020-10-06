Video
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020
Countryside

Gang-raping woman

Man sent to jail in Chattogram

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 4: A court in the district has sent a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver to jail in a case filed over gang-raping a woman on Saturday late afternoon.
The convict is Sohel, 25, a resident of Patiya Upazila.
According to the case statement, the woman, who was abandoned by her husband over financial crisis, was gang-raped in Patiya.
On September 29, she went to Maizzartek area in Karnafuli Upazila and sold her boy child for Tk 14,500.
Later, when she was returning her sister's home in Dohajari area at around 11pm, driver Sohel took the victim to Unainpur area where he along with four others violated her and snatched away her money.
The next morning, the victim disclosed the incident to the locals. Later, Janglukhain Union Member Md Sirajul Islam informed police.
Police, with the help of locals, arrested Sohel on Friday night.
A police hunt is going on to arrest the other accused.
The victim was sent to One-Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Chattogram Medical College Hospital for medical test.
Officer-in-Charge of Patiya Police Station Borhan Uddin confirmed the matter adding that, a case has been filed in this connection.


