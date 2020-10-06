Six drown in five districts





PABNA: An elderly woman and a minor child drowned in a pond in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sharifun Nessar, 65, wife of late Iman Ali Sarkar of Kamalpur Village, and Mostakin, 1, son of Golam Kibria of Banagram in the upazila.

Sharifun drowned in a pond nearby the house in the afternoon when she was bathing.

Later, her floating body was recovered from the pond.

Meanwhile, Mostakin drowned in a pond in the morning in Banagram area of the upazila while he was playing beside it.

Locals, later, recovered his body from the pond.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chatmohar Police Station (PS) Asmanul Islam confirmed the incidents.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Baishakhi Khatun (18 months), daughter of Alamgir Hossain of Berakuti Jhakutari Village under Kashipur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said as her parents live in Dhaka for job purpose, Baishakhi lived in her maternal grandfather's house in Dharmapur Hazitari Village in the union.

Baishakhi fell in a pond nearby the house in the morning.

Later, locals recovered her body from the pond at noon.

Fulbari PS OC Razib Kumar Roy confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Abir (17 months), son of Abdul Mannan Majhi of Sabujgram area under Char Alexander Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Abir fell in a ditch nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware about it.

Later, the family members recovered his body from the ditch.

Char Alexander Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Professor Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A newly married man drowned in the Khalisadanga River in Baraigram River of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mamun Hossain, 27, son of Sentu Mia, a resident of Ruppur area in Ishwardi Upazila of Pabna.

Nagar UP Chairman Nilufar Yasmin Dalu said Mamun got married two months before. He along with his wife came to his uncle-in-law's house in Dhanaidah area on Saturday.

He went missing in the river in the afternoon while bathing in it.

Later, Bonpara Fire Service members recovered the body from the river, the UP chairman added.

GAZIPUR: A boy drowned in a beel in Islampur area of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nayan, 14, son of Ashraful Islam, a resident of Nilphamari.

Local sources said Nayan worked at a shop at Kadda Bazar area in the city. He drowned in a beel at noon while taking bath in it and missing till then.

Later, a team of Fire Service rescued the body from Bhanga Bridge area at night.

























