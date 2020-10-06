Five nabbed with drugs in three districts





KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested three persons with 86 litres of local wine in Katiadi Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The arrested persons are: Pradip Bashphor, 23, son of late Surash Bashphor of the upazila, Md Jasim, 38, son of late Falu Mia of Purakandi Village in Bajitpur Upazila, and Ranai Kumar Das, 30, son of late Raton Kumer of Gouha Lakkir Vllage.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 3) Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police Rafiuddin Mohammad Jobayer said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Katiadi Purbapra area at night and arrested them with the liquor.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Katiadi Model Police Station (PS) in this connection.

PABNA: RAB members detained a man along with 3,730 yaba tablets from Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrested person is Md Alam Molla, 39, a resident of Daulatpur Upazila in Kushtia.

RAB sources said on information, a team of the elite force led by Acting Company Commander Md Aminul Kabir Tarafder conducted a drive in Ruppur Sakormukh intersection area in the afternoon and detained him along with yaba tablets.

The arrested has long been supplying contraband tablets to different districts including Kushtia, the RAB sources added.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Ishwardi PS in this connection.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police detained youth along with 91 bottles of phensedyl in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The arrested person is Saharat Islam, 26, a resident of Tarapur Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Abdul Bari conducted a drive in Bandhupara area in the evening and detained him along with the contraband syrup.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Porsha PS in this connection.







































