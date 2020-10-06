Video
KMC, KMCH get medical equipment

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Oct 5: The Khulna City Unit Awami League (AL) on Monday handed over oxygen concentrators, mask, hand sanitisers, soaps and various treatment equipments to the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) and  Khulna Medical College (KMC) authorities at the AL office in the city.
Aiming to ensure treatment facilities to the coronavirus infected patients, City Unit AL President and Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque and General Secretary Babul Rana handed over the equipments to the Principal of KMC Dr Abdul Ahad and Director of Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) Dr Munshi Md Reza Sekendar around 12 noon.
President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad Dr Shamsul Ahsan Masum, General Secretary and Vice-Principal of KMC Dr Mehedi Newaz, AL leaders Abul Kalam Azad Kamal, Munshi Mahbub Alam Sohag, Mir Barkat Ali, among others spoke at the programme.
During the function KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque stressed the need for quality health services, saying there is no alternative to ensure quality treatment.
 He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly to reach quality health services at the doorstep of each people.


