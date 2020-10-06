Onion price falls at Hili Land Port





The Inidan varieties of onion dropped by Tk 10 per kg and local varieties by Tk 18 per kg in a week to Tk 70 and Tk 72 respectively.

Onion Trader Shakil Ahmed told The Daily Observer that as the prices of onion shoot up following the export ban from India, they faced a lot of questions from buyers.

"Now, the supply of onion increased, but the buyers decreased. We are passing lazy time. So, the prices fell down," he said.

It is heard that more onion will be imported from India. If the onion comes through the Hili Land Port, the price will go down further, he added.

Contacted with some buyers, they said if the prices fall down to Tk 30 to Tk 40, that would be good for the general people.

























DINAJPUR, Oct 5: Prices of onions have started to come down at the wholesale market of Hili Land Port area in the district.The Inidan varieties of onion dropped by Tk 10 per kg and local varieties by Tk 18 per kg in a week to Tk 70 and Tk 72 respectively.Onion Trader Shakil Ahmed told The Daily Observer that as the prices of onion shoot up following the export ban from India, they faced a lot of questions from buyers."Now, the supply of onion increased, but the buyers decreased. We are passing lazy time. So, the prices fell down," he said.It is heard that more onion will be imported from India. If the onion comes through the Hili Land Port, the price will go down further, he added.Contacted with some buyers, they said if the prices fall down to Tk 30 to Tk 40, that would be good for the general people.