Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:29 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Tentulia devours shops, mosque at Baufal

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

Tentulia devours shops, mosque at Baufal

Tentulia devours shops, mosque at Baufal

BAUFAL, POTUAKHALI, Oct 5: Tentulia River has been devouring houses, shops, localities and arable lands at Baufal Upazila of the district for long.
Recently, from Thursday night to Friday noon, one mosque, 51 shops and five houses have been eroded.
According to locals, Dhulia Union of Baufal has become victims of erosion for around 40 years. More than 1,000 houses, shops, education institutions, localities and several thousands of croplands were taken away by the erosion within these years.
The victims of erosion at the Dhulia launch station area, who have lost their businesses, are Suman Gazi, Bikash Ray, Swapan Mistri, Krishna Das, Ratan Ray, Nayan Gazi, Sohrab Hossain, Khalil Sharif, Nani Shil, Riaz Sannamat, Dulal Rari, Uttam Gharami, Litu Mridha, Nimu Gharami, Nizam Hawladar, Amrito Mondol, Bhubaran Mondol, Dilip Hawladar, Mosharref Sardar, Abu Saleh, Mohammad Harun, Bimal Das, Shahin Mridha, Mantu Rari, Kabir Dawri, Kamal Shil, Tapan Sen, Sultan Fakir, Sudhangsu, Mir Habibur Rahman, Rasel Sharif, Jalil Sawdagar, Helal Sawdagar, Shamim Mridha, Jatin Rakhit, Abul Gazi, Zakir Gazi, Rob Mia, Abul Kalam Ukil, Sohel Mridha, Khalil Gazi, Babul Mridha, Ismail, Asim, Matiar Rahman, Mizan, Jalil Chaokidar, Siddik Peda, Ripon, Sundar Ali Khan, Jahangir Molla and Saleh Musalman.
 And, five houses and one mosque at Natun Bazar area of Ward No. 2 of the Dhulia Union have been eroded recently. Besides, one third of the Dhulia Dakhil Madrassa got eroded. The remaining portion of the Madrasa's tin-shed has been removed.
At present, locals are passing sleepless nights. According to sources in the Water Development Board (WDB), on August 18 at the ECNEC meeting, an allocation of Tk 712 crore and 21 lakh was approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for preventing erosion ranging from the Dhulia launch station at Baufal to Durgapasha in Bakerganj.
The implementation time for that project has been fixed from June this year to June, 2022. Locals expected the authorities concerned to finish the work quickly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Two held for violating girls in two districts 
Five murdered in three districts
Youth ‘commits suicide’ in Natore
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
World Habitat Day observed
Fish farming in Gaibandha suffers setback for flood
Man sent to jail in Chattogram
Six drown in five districts


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft