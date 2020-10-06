

Tentulia devours shops, mosque at Baufal

Recently, from Thursday night to Friday noon, one mosque, 51 shops and five houses have been eroded.

According to locals, Dhulia Union of Baufal has become victims of erosion for around 40 years. More than 1,000 houses, shops, education institutions, localities and several thousands of croplands were taken away by the erosion within these years.

The victims of erosion at the Dhulia launch station area, who have lost their businesses, are Suman Gazi, Bikash Ray, Swapan Mistri, Krishna Das, Ratan Ray, Nayan Gazi, Sohrab Hossain, Khalil Sharif, Nani Shil, Riaz Sannamat, Dulal Rari, Uttam Gharami, Litu Mridha, Nimu Gharami, Nizam Hawladar, Amrito Mondol, Bhubaran Mondol, Dilip Hawladar, Mosharref Sardar, Abu Saleh, Mohammad Harun, Bimal Das, Shahin Mridha, Mantu Rari, Kabir Dawri, Kamal Shil, Tapan Sen, Sultan Fakir, Sudhangsu, Mir Habibur Rahman, Rasel Sharif, Jalil Sawdagar, Helal Sawdagar, Shamim Mridha, Jatin Rakhit, Abul Gazi, Zakir Gazi, Rob Mia, Abul Kalam Ukil, Sohel Mridha, Khalil Gazi, Babul Mridha, Ismail, Asim, Matiar Rahman, Mizan, Jalil Chaokidar, Siddik Peda, Ripon, Sundar Ali Khan, Jahangir Molla and Saleh Musalman.

And, five houses and one mosque at Natun Bazar area of Ward No. 2 of the Dhulia Union have been eroded recently. Besides, one third of the Dhulia Dakhil Madrassa got eroded. The remaining portion of the Madrasa's tin-shed has been removed.

At present, locals are passing sleepless nights. According to sources in the Water Development Board (WDB), on August 18 at the ECNEC meeting, an allocation of Tk 712 crore and 21 lakh was approved by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for preventing erosion ranging from the Dhulia launch station at Baufal to Durgapasha in Bakerganj.

The implementation time for that project has been fixed from June this year to June, 2022. Locals expected the authorities concerned to finish the work quickly.





















