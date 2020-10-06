Arsenic contamination: A silent killer





According to a joint cluster survey led by BBS and UNICEF 11.8% people of our country drink arsenic contaminated water. A study conducted by DPHE in 2003 depicts that arsenic contamination was found more than acceptable limit in 29% of tube well water in the country. It has been 17 years after then but no comprehensive survey on arsenic contamination has been conducted. Even the updated data and real picture regarding this public poison arsenic is absent at DGHS. It is very shocking that a good number of people die every year because of drinking arsenic contaminated water.



According to a media report, tube-wells water in 54 districts is arsenic contaminated. The news has already made all of us frightened enough, simultaneously dismayed a huge.



In the Sustainable Development Goals, the availability of clean, safe and pure drinking water has been prioritized as a prime mandate. As a part of fulfillment of the signing commitment of SDG-2030 and as an integral intension to provide arsenic contamination free safe water to the doorsteps of the community will the concerned authority initiate proper measures?











I urge to pay heed to this matter. It is really an important issue to address.



Wares Ali Khan

