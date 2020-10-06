

Alaul Alam



Though there is no scientific definition of the second wave of coronavirus, except that the infection comes down to a minimum level and then raises again. According to medical science, the term 'second wave' refers to the resurgence of infection after its decrease.



In Bangladesh context it is true that we have not crossed the first stage yet though the number of infected has been noticeably dropped. The experts opine that until the transmission rate reaches below 5 per cent, it is quite tough to say first phase is over.



So, how can we assume that we are entering the second wave of the corona? It matters not whether we are now in the first or second wave but the concern is, we are going to face winter wave that may add another blow to the existing one with a heavy toll of lives.



It is evident that China, the epicenter of coronavirus was already battered by the second resurgence of the virus, not only China, New Zealand, Germany, South Korea and many more countries underwent the second wave after their declaring the virus is eliminated.



On top of that, countries across Europe are seeing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases after successfully slowing outbreaks early in the year. For example, France, the UK, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain are undergoing huge sufferings for second wave and have started taking action to curb it. Albania, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Montenegro, North Macedonia may be the other examples, who combated a lot to tackle the second wave.



Tackling the second wave of C-19



There is much debate over the issue that whether colder climate is likely to be more potent to cause more resurgence than the moderate one in case of spreading the virus.



Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have come out with new findings that suggest rising temperatures accelerate the spread of the virus. Another paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that the virus acted in a way consistent with the behaviour of a seasonal respiratory virus spreading along with temperature and humidity levels.



In Bangladesh the spread of coronavirus has declined to an optimal scale though debates are along with that if the test range increases, the infection rate may be increased. No matter, we can come to a conclusion that the wrecking of Covid -19 is not as was thought by the experts, rather herd immunity was a plus point for the people in the country.



Despite our success in containing thevirus,we are not free from the scares as the winter is looming and there may be the prone to rising winter wave likely to cause devastation.Experts opine that in winter the spike of the outbreaks such as pneumonia and other asthmatic cases is common to notice, that will add another dreading height with the ongoing corona crisis causing a heavy toll of lives.



According to the Directorate General of Health Services, around one and half lakh suffered from acute respiratory infections last winter. Many are saying the situation could worsen this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Truly, things would get tougher to manage if people are indifferent to maintaining health guidelines. The question may be pertinent to raise, were the people of the country defiant of health guidelines issued by the WHO and national government? No doubt the concerned authorities of the country were respectful to the WHO safety guidelines.



However, lacking is in the field-level monitoring of the extent of compliance with safety guidelines. Besides, creating an overall awareness was also a challenge.



Experts are worried to think that any relaxation in regard to maintaining health safety could be drastic, likely to cause thousands of deaths in winter and the situation may be out of control in many cases.



Considering with the fact the prime minister instructed the authorities to take precautions for dealing with different cold-related diseases, especially gave instructions to take precautions in case the country witnesses a second wave of Covid-19 transmission.





It is no denying that the first time the world was totally unprepared to tackle the corona pandemic. Can we not learn the lessons from the first wave to tackle the series of waves? Surely, we have learnt many lessons that could be helpful to combat the second wave of the virus though there is no single measure or tactic that has made the difference but the combination of all may have a positive response in all regards of containment.



Many experts are of the opinions that the devastation of the consecutive waves could be more drastic than the first advent already hit hard. It is crystal clear that lockdowns brought temporary relief to some buttest and trace isthe key. Another schools of experts go on supporting the only way the people should do mandatorily that is to follow health guidelines to lessen the loss of lives.



To this end the national and local agencies should work together to combat the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis and the focus should be on those who are socioeconomically deprived and vulnerable minorities. More importantly, there is no alternatives to an effective vaccine with accessible to all the communities national to global.



Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University

















