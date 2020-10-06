A ruined Ram



According to Indian mythology Ram is the 7th avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu. He is also the hero of Ramayan, an Indian epic written by sage Valmiki. Many people believe that Ayodhya is the birthplace of Ram because Dasharath, father of Ram, was the king of Ayodhya (as mentioned in Ramayan). Mughal emperor Babar erected a mosque known as Babri Masjid on the site in 1528.



Disputes over rightful use of the site turned into multiple protests since the 1850s. Some Hindu fanatics demolished the mosque in 1992. In November 2019 the Supreme Court of India issued verdict that a temple for Ram would be constructed there and an alternative site would be allotted for the mosque. Without waiting till Ramnavami and within a hectic schedule, Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, laid the foundation and construction of the temple began on 5th August, At last Ramnchandra has been stabled at his own (?) place keeping his right foot on the heads of the Mughals and left foot on the shoulders of leftists.



It is clear even to a blind that behind the so called Hindu organistions, BJP (ruling party of India) is alwlays active in the total process. In book 6 (Juddha Kanda) of Ramayan we find a different picture. After the end of war Ram tells Bibhishan, "All enmities have been ended with the death of Ravan. Forget all hesitation and arrange the funeral" but what happened here? Did the foundation laying ceremony put any end to all hostilities? Does the verdict provide any guarantee that there will be no more dismantling, killing and clash?



What power has been gained? Hindu state or Ramrajya or a utopian pride? At first we must remember that Ramchandra was never a Hindu because the term Hindu is found nowhere in the Vedas, Upanishad, Ramayan, Mahabharat or any mythology.



Foreigners, who entered into India, defined local people as Hindu to differentiate themselves from and to rule over the natives. Using the term Hindu, Persian emperor Daraus-I first tried to name the people living on both sides of the Indus in Persian pronunciation. Present Indian sub-continent was not included within that definition and this word did not touch ancient Indians.



During 1200-1757 local Indian states were under Muslim rule and royal power imposed this word though those kings liked to identify themselves as provincial kings - Rajput, Dravid, Gurjar etc. The Muslims accumulated these kings within a common name - Hindu.



Probably since 1820 the British rulers started using the word Hindu in opposition to the Muslims simply for administrative and practical purpose. Raja Rammohon Roy used this word during 1815-1817. Swami Vivekananda also used the word Hindu but it was a term to mention a nation. It was never tainted with today's political Hinduism. Without realising or hiding the intrinsic meaning shrewd political leaders of present India are using this word Hindu for fulfilling their nasty political interest.



A ruined Ram



This is the political, administrative and judicial reality but common people don't know Ramchandra as litigious or politically mean and fanatic. In fact, among known gods position of Ram is not so high. Only a few temples are named after Ram in whole India. Except some places of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, Ram is not as popular as god. Even in Bengal record of Rampuja is rare but some politically derailed persons have become devotees of Ram overnight.



In the federal structure of India there is always a central government but there was never a central god. Moreover, necessity never arose in India to officially declare a central god for all Indians as it is noticed now. Most importantly, Ramchandra, the ruler of Ramrajya, never had any aggressive tendency to occupy other states and to place his own statue there. Killing Ravan, Ramchandra rescued Sita but did not impose his rule over Lanka. He made Bibhishan the king and allowed them to continue their own civilisation. Similarly, he killed Bali but allowed Sugreev to rule over the monkey kingdom.



Returning from Lanka he became king of Ayodhya. Ramayan informs that there were neighbouring states like Kashi, Kanchi, Abanti, Anga, Banga, Kalinga but Ramchandra never invaded any state to impose culture of Ayodhya there. He believed in others' sovereignty but situation is reverse now. Rulers of India are declaring that since now Indian federal democracy will follow the ideal of Ramrajya though no model of it has been exposed. They have claimed that the day of foundation worship of Ram Temple is comparable to Independence Day of India. Is India getting a parallel independence day?



Reality lies elsewhere. These wicked politicians don't have the courage to utter the truth that they are purposefully distorting Ram as a camouflage to fulfill their dirty political target of creating a so called Hindu state. Not devotion but politics is dominant here. Oppositions accuse that to hide their failure to tackle corona pandemic central government is trying to turn people's eyes creating a craze of Ram. Even during pandemic a large number of people attended the foundation laying ceremony. Due to defying lockdown sporadic clashes occurred between police and saffron activists across West Bengal while holding groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple. Mithun Chakarvarty, probably the most popular Bengalee reel icon next to Uttamkumar, protested against this initiative.



Not historical, Ram is an epic hero and theologically an avatar but it is difficult to say that he has attained godhood. A festival named Ramnavami is observed at some places on the 9th tithi (lunar day) of bright fortnight in Chaitra believing that Ram was born on this day. It is simply a festival like Doljatra or Rakhibandhan, not worship like Durgapuja or Laxmipuja. What great purpose has been achieved through this initiative of building a temple? Will evicted Ram regain godhood? In Ramayan, Hanuman was the top devotee of Ram. That Hanuman will be ashamed of observing the activities of today's fanaticism. In fact, Ram himself has been ruined by his desperate devotees.



