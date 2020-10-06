

Mushroom: A nutritious food



It is all around perceived that mushroom contains every single basic segment of a fair eating regimen. It contains protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Selenium, vitamin C and choline are antioxidant agents that are found in mushroom. The antioxidant content consist in mushroom may forestall lung, prostate, breast, and other types of cancer, as indicated by National Cancer Institute. The dietary fibre in mushroom can manage a lot of health conditions including type 2 diabetes.



The fibre, potassium and vitamin C in mushroom are helpful for cardiovascular health. Mushroom can be very helpful for women in when she is pregnant because of folate, which is an element of mushroom. Mushrooms are plentiful in B nutrients including rivoflavin, floate, thiamine, pantothenic acid and niacin. Nutritional records of mushrooms ranges from 6 to 31 contingent upon species which demonstrates high healthy benefit of this food.



Despite having a high nutritional index and being a very healthy food in most of the cases people of Bangladesh neglect mushrooms. Here people called it toad stool. They have confusion between being halal or 'haram' of mushroom. Nutritional status of Bangladeshi individuals is worrying as the greater part of the population has been experiencing lack of healthy food. Utilization of mushroom can assuage the experiencing hunger somewhat, because they produce more in a short time and gave more protein than any other crops.



Mushroom production and consumption are getting prominence among the Bangladeshi individuals. Its production is expanding step by step in Bangladesh. The production of mushroom increases four times in 2018-19 compared to 2009-10. Nowadays internet is getting very familiar to young. We can see that how much people search about mushroom over google by using google trends.



Mushrooms can be cultivated in many ways like as bag cultivation, bottle cultivation, log cultivation etc. Mushroom cultivation getting familiar in Bangladesh because it don't need any cultivable land. Anyone from any gender can cultivate mushroom in their house. Ingredients used for making a seed for mushroom is available. For its high price in market and having a low cost in production, it can be a profitable business.



Thinking about the significance of mushroom cultivation, Government of Bangladesh has set up Mushroom Development Institute (MDI) in 2014 at saver, Dhaka, to promote mushroom cultivation. Training has been arranged for the interested farmers so that they can cultivate mushroom properly.



Mushroom is a very nutritious food though it has little demand as food in Bangladesh. The demand is increasing day by day. The one thing is, young educated persons have started to cultivate mushroom for business purpose. As it has not been cultivated previously in Bangladesh, the new farmers faces some problems like lack of place, lack of trained and experienced labour, low demand in markets, high transportation cost, very limited wholesale market etc. Most of the problem will be solved automatically when there have a lot of mushroom farmer. If MDI take action against it and create more programmes then Bangladesh will overcome all the problems related to mushroom cultivation.



The writer is a student of, NSTU



















Mushroom is one of the most diverse organisms on earth and since primitive times have played a vital role in human welfare. It is umbrella sized fruiting body of fungus. Mushrooms are from the kingdom of Fungi under the class of basidiomycota and order of Agaricales. Generally it produced above the ground on soil or on its food substrate. There are more than 2000 species of mushroom around the world and 25 are widely accepted as food and few are commercially cultivated. In Bangladesh, about 20 species of mushrooms grow wildly and 5-6 of them are poisonous.It is all around perceived that mushroom contains every single basic segment of a fair eating regimen. It contains protein, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Selenium, vitamin C and choline are antioxidant agents that are found in mushroom. The antioxidant content consist in mushroom may forestall lung, prostate, breast, and other types of cancer, as indicated by National Cancer Institute. The dietary fibre in mushroom can manage a lot of health conditions including type 2 diabetes.The fibre, potassium and vitamin C in mushroom are helpful for cardiovascular health. Mushroom can be very helpful for women in when she is pregnant because of folate, which is an element of mushroom. Mushrooms are plentiful in B nutrients including rivoflavin, floate, thiamine, pantothenic acid and niacin. Nutritional records of mushrooms ranges from 6 to 31 contingent upon species which demonstrates high healthy benefit of this food.Despite having a high nutritional index and being a very healthy food in most of the cases people of Bangladesh neglect mushrooms. Here people called it toad stool. They have confusion between being halal or 'haram' of mushroom. Nutritional status of Bangladeshi individuals is worrying as the greater part of the population has been experiencing lack of healthy food. Utilization of mushroom can assuage the experiencing hunger somewhat, because they produce more in a short time and gave more protein than any other crops.Mushroom production and consumption are getting prominence among the Bangladeshi individuals. Its production is expanding step by step in Bangladesh. The production of mushroom increases four times in 2018-19 compared to 2009-10. Nowadays internet is getting very familiar to young. We can see that how much people search about mushroom over google by using google trends.Mushrooms can be cultivated in many ways like as bag cultivation, bottle cultivation, log cultivation etc. Mushroom cultivation getting familiar in Bangladesh because it don't need any cultivable land. Anyone from any gender can cultivate mushroom in their house. Ingredients used for making a seed for mushroom is available. For its high price in market and having a low cost in production, it can be a profitable business.Thinking about the significance of mushroom cultivation, Government of Bangladesh has set up Mushroom Development Institute (MDI) in 2014 at saver, Dhaka, to promote mushroom cultivation. Training has been arranged for the interested farmers so that they can cultivate mushroom properly.Mushroom is a very nutritious food though it has little demand as food in Bangladesh. The demand is increasing day by day. The one thing is, young educated persons have started to cultivate mushroom for business purpose. As it has not been cultivated previously in Bangladesh, the new farmers faces some problems like lack of place, lack of trained and experienced labour, low demand in markets, high transportation cost, very limited wholesale market etc. Most of the problem will be solved automatically when there have a lot of mushroom farmer. If MDI take action against it and create more programmes then Bangladesh will overcome all the problems related to mushroom cultivation.The writer is a student of, NSTU