

China seeks strategic relations with Bangladesh



Despite incomparable difference between the two countries in different sectors, they can be mutually benefitted through deep bilateral relations. The countries have shown clear commitment over the years to build a positive, cooperative and comprehensive relationship that would surely pick up the momentum in future. Chinese President Xi Jinping said that he stands ready to work with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Md Abdul Hamid, to better align the two countries' strategies and jointly promote the construction of the Belt and Road. Mr Xi straightforwardly seeks to take the China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation to new heights. He made the remarks in an exchange of congratulatory messages with President Abdul Hamid to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, on Sunday. Also, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang exchanged congratulatory messages with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We cordially welcome Mr Xi's eagerness to strengthen the bilateral relations.However, China has emerged as Bangladesh's largest development partner in recent years. During Xi's Dhaka visit in 2016, the two countries had signed MoUs for implementing several infrastructure projects worth over $25bn. In the ongoing C-19 pandemic China also provided medical support to Bangladesh. In fact, the Bangladesh-China relationship has covered cooperation in almost all key areas. China continues support for Bangladesh in its socio-economic and infrastructural development with fund and technical assistance. The strengthened Bangladesh-China cooperation has enormous potential in maintaining peace, security and stability in the region.It is important to mention that one of the key challenges facing Bangladesh-China bilateral relationship is high volume of trade gap between the two countries. Since the very beginning of bilateral trade relationship, Bangladesh has long been suffering from huge trade deficits with China. Hopefully, recently China government has granted duty-free access to 97 per cent of Bangladeshi products to its market. Bangladesh enjoyed9 duty free access for 3,095 products. Because of the latest move, a total of 8,256 products of Bangladesh will have duty free access to Chinese markets. We hope that it will help to reduce bilateral trade deficit.One more thing, Rohingya issue is one of the burning issues which must be resolved as soon as possible. Unfortunately, China frequently defended Myanmar-- while the country is accused of Rohingya genocide--in international arena and the United Nations Security Council. We expect that China will support Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya issue--reaffirming the relations as "trusted friendship or "all-weather friendship".Despite incomparable difference between the two countries in different sectors, they can be mutually benefitted through deep bilateral relations. The countries have shown clear commitment over the years to build a positive, cooperative and comprehensive relationship that would surely pick up the momentum in future.