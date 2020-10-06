‘E-passport to reduce fraudulence, harassment’





"E-Passport will bring a new era for building digital Bangladesh," he said this while exchanging views with the journalists at his office.









Khulna district administration and Divisional Passport and Visa office jointly organized the meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) conference room.

DC Md Helal Hossain presided over the meeting. Director of Divisional Passport and Visa Office Md Towfiqul Islam Khan, city unit Awami League general secretary MDA Babul Rana, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam and UNOs, Upazila chairmen, among others, attended the virtual meeting.

The DC said, a passport seeker can apply for e-Passport without difficulties through website- www.epassport.gov.bd.

' An applicant can easily apply as he fulfills his own information , he said, adding that accordingly the applicant will have to pay passport fee, fixed by the government through selected five banks and mobile banking. -BSS KHULNA, Oct 05: Khulna Divisional Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Anwar Hossain Howlader on Monday said e-Passport will play a vital role to check fraudulence and reduce harassment to the common people from brokers."E-Passport will bring a new era for building digital Bangladesh," he said this while exchanging views with the journalists at his office.Khulna district administration and Divisional Passport and Visa office jointly organized the meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) conference room.DC Md Helal Hossain presided over the meeting. Director of Divisional Passport and Visa Office Md Towfiqul Islam Khan, city unit Awami League general secretary MDA Babul Rana, President of Khulna Press Club S M Nazrul Islam and UNOs, Upazila chairmen, among others, attended the virtual meeting.The DC said, a passport seeker can apply for e-Passport without difficulties through website- www.epassport.gov.bd.' An applicant can easily apply as he fulfills his own information , he said, adding that accordingly the applicant will have to pay passport fee, fixed by the government through selected five banks and mobile banking. -BSS