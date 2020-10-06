RMP takes initiative of dope testing of drug-addict cops





"We have taken the initiative of bringing all the suspected policemen under dope testing," said Abu Kalam Siddique, Commissioner of RMP, adding all the units were already given necessary directions in this regard.

He said the dope test of the suspected policemen will be conducted only on the basis of specific allegations and intelligence reports.

RMP Chief, however, said the dope test will be conducted randomly.

Each of the RMP units was instructed to prepare a list of the suspected drug-addict cops and the list formulation works are going on secretly. Further action will be taken upon submission of the prepared list to the commission.

Abu Kalam Siddque said an assistant sub inspector has been suspended on charge of drug-addiction on September 22 last. -BSS

















