Road accident kills man in capital





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motijheel Police Station Md Yasir Araft Khan said that the diseased was identified as Samrul Hauqe, 38, son of Islam Khan of Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari district. He used to live with his family at Road No-6 under Sector 10 in Uttara in the capital at present.

The accident occurred in the area when a CNG-run auto rickshaw hit a Motijheel-bound rickshaw, leaving its passenger Samrul Hauqe critically injured.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the duty in-charge doctor declared him dead. The rickshaw puller took first aid at the hospital.

The oficer-in-Charge said police arrested the driver and seized the CNG auto-rickshaw soon after the accident.

























