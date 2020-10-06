Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:28 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Road accident kills man in capital

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in front of Green Line Bus Counter at Arambag area under Motijheel Police Station here on Monday, police and hospital source said.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Motijheel Police Station Md Yasir Araft Khan said that the diseased was identified as Samrul Hauqe, 38, son of Islam Khan of Pangsha Upazila of Rajbari district. He used to live with his family at Road No-6 under Sector 10 in Uttara in the capital at present.
The accident occurred in the area when a CNG-run auto rickshaw hit a Motijheel-bound rickshaw, leaving its passenger Samrul Hauqe critically injured.
He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where the duty in-charge doctor declared him dead. The rickshaw puller took first aid at the hospital.
The oficer-in-Charge said police arrested the driver and seized the CNG auto-rickshaw soon after the accident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘E-passport to reduce fraudulence, harassment’
RMP takes initiative of dope testing of drug-addict cops
Road accident kills man in capital
17-strong BD team to participate in NASA’s global competition this year
One third new MFS owners get govt support during C-19
BDCSO Process to hold virtual annual confece from Oct 6-8
As ‘lockdown’ ends, a severe crisis of accommodation for single women looms
Demand for highly skilled people growing: EU


Latest News
Cricketers greet Mashrafe on his birthday
Sramik League leader held for ‘raping’ housewife in Sylhet
BNP seeks exemplary punishment of Noakhali woman repressors
Barca post 97m euros loss for 2019-20 due to Covid-19
Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas
China says US TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules
1 in 10 may have caught Covid-19, as world heads into 'difficult period': WHO
Apex court upholds HC order staying 5 cases against Dr Yunus
Youth's body recovered from Buriganga River
Bangladesh urges Kuwait to open flights soon to take back expats
Most Read News
Noakhali woman assault: Case filed; Main accused among 2 held
Nuclear governance to be reinforced
Students siege Shahbagh road demanding punishment of rapists
2 remanded over Noakhali woman assault
Newly-appointed Indian envoy Vikram reaches Bangladesh
COVID-19: 27 die, 1,442 cases, 1,526 recoveries in 24hrs
4 to die, four get life term over Kishoreganj murder
Impact of C-19 on export of agricultural products
Trump back in hospital after saluting supporters
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft