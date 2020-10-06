Video
17-strong BD team to participate in NASA’s global competition this year

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Nine champion teams and eight runners up teams will get opportunity to participate in the global space apps competition to be organised by US space research organization NASA this year.
The names of the teams were declared by President of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) Syed Almas Kabir on Sunday after they were selected through organizing 3-day (2-4 October 2020) 'NASA Space Apps Challenge 2020' online in 9 districts of the country, said a press release on Monday.
ICT Division, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), LICT Project and Cloud Camp were the partners of BASIS for organizing the competition held for the six times and was participated by 300 teams this year.
The Champion and Runners up winning teams are Champion-VaccPicker and Runners Up-O-Zone of Barishal Division, Champion-Orion-vi and Runners Up-Team Four Frontiers of Chittagong, Champion- Prime SpaceX and Runners Up-Team-Flashing-Red from Cumilla, Champion- BUET Zenith and Runners Up - S21 ARSB/HAM SOS COM from Dhaka, Champion- Fly High and Runners Up- Mohakash from Khulna, Champion- Legend of legacy and Runners Up- Trojans of Mymensingh, Champion- Team Incognition and Runners UP-Team Nobbo of Rajshahi, Chhampion-Team ShockWave and Runners Up- Flitaxe of Rangpur and Champion- Siliconlily of Sylhet.
Addressing a function organized by BASIS online State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak assured of providing all possible help to the students and youths for bringing technologically innovative solutions on various domestic and global problems.
"The talented youths would introduce the country as problem solver nation in future through bringing innovative solutions of various domestic and global problems," he told the function.
He said the government has been encouraging innovation and startup and formed startup company to develop a culture of innovation and funded to 130 startups so far.
The students are gradually adapting to frontier technologies as ICT Division has set up labs at the universities including a Robotic Lab in the BUET, Palak said adding the Bangladeshi youths have performed well by securing 2 awards from the six main awards and 12 merit awards by participating first ever international blockchain Olympiad.
The state minister said the implementation of Digital Bangladesh at the Prime Minister's relentless efforts and design of PM's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has kept normal all activities from food supply to running court online.
The function was addressed among others by Senior Secretary of ICT Division N M Zeaul Alam, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority Hosne Ara Begum, Director General of Digital Security Agency (DSA) and LICT Project Director Md. Rezaul Karim.   -BSS


