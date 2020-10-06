Bayern Munich complete signing of ex-PSG forward Choupo-Moting





Having already completed the transfer of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca on Sunday on a five-year contract, Bayern also added Choupo-Moting on a one-year deal as back-up to Robert Lewandowski.

Choupo-Moting, 31, was out of contract after his PSG deal expired and returns to the Bundesliga after stints with Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke.

"It's a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga - and then to the biggest clubs in Germany," said Choupo-Moting, a Cameroon international, in a statement.

"Who wouldn't want to play for FC Bayern?

"It's an honour to play for them. The aim at Bayern is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals."

According to reports, Bayern are also close to signing Brazil winger Douglas Costa from Juventus and right-back Bouna Sarr from Marseille before the transfer window closes in Germany at 1600 GMT. -AFP

















