Tuesday, 6 October, 2020, 7:28 AM
Bayern Munich complete signing of ex-PSG forward Choupo-Moting

Published : Tuesday, 6 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, OCT 5: Bayern Munich confirmed Monday the signing of former Paris Saint Germain forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with more signings reportedly expected in the last few hours before the transfer window closes.
Having already completed the transfer of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca on Sunday on a five-year contract, Bayern also added Choupo-Moting on a one-year deal as back-up to Robert Lewandowski.
Choupo-Moting, 31, was out of contract after his PSG deal expired and returns to the Bundesliga after stints with Hamburg, Nuremberg, Mainz and Schalke.
"It's a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga - and then to the biggest clubs in Germany," said Choupo-Moting, a Cameroon international, in a statement.
"Who wouldn't want to play for FC Bayern?
"It's an honour to play for them. The aim at Bayern is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals."
According to reports, Bayern are also close to signing Brazil winger Douglas Costa from Juventus and right-back Bouna Sarr from Marseille before the transfer window closes in Germany at 1600 GMT.   -AFP


