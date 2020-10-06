SLC to host domestic matches between four teams





According to the well-placed sources in Colombo, the idea has been mooted by the head coach (Mickey Arthur) in consultation with the selectior/s.

"As the Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka is called off, we are arranging a tournament for the players", the source privy to the develo;ment, said.

Akila Dananjaya will be a member of one of the four teams. No date for the retesting of his bowling action is decided yet.

"Cricket matches between the four different teams will be played from 12th or 13th October and each team will play with the other three teams. All national players, Sri Lanka A and Emerging players will participate in this tournament".

"The matches will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium and the SSC ground. Best two teams will be chosen from the Semi Final/s and final will also be played in the last", the source further added.

Ground training of the players has been stopped. Few of these players are participating in the Army Commander's League (Oct. 5-17) and these matches are played on the days when SLC-organised four-teams matches are not clashed.





























