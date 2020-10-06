Boys' camp begins Oct 16 after C-19 test





They will come to practice at the blue turf of Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium at Gulistan.

The boys will have to go through a Coronavirus Disease test before the camp. Those who will be tested positive with the virus will be placed in an isolation centre to be set up at the BAF Shaheen School.

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf revealed the information to media on Monday.

He said that they would call the earlier selected thirty six hockey players on 10th of October for reporting at the camp. The players would go through a Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) test which of 15th October. Afterwards, the player would get start the camp next day. The practice schedule is to be decided though.

But the federation is yet to take decision regarding the senior hockey team's camp.

Previously, the BHF fixed a tentative date, 1st October for youth hockey team's preparation camp. But the event of Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey is planned to be held on 21 to 30 January next year at the Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium. The ten participating countries are Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh.

The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.































